Watch Live: Donald Trump’s inaugural parade underway in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Thousands of people gathered along Pennsylvania Avenue to watch President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the inaugural parade.

The parade travels down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

Supporters with red hats and American flags stand along the route on a cloudy day.

Just blocks away, violent clashes between protestors and police continue.

In the evening, Trump and the new first lady will attend two inaugural balls, part of the stripped-down inaugural festivities that aides say are meant to stress that the new president is eager to get to work.