Video released of teen attackers in Brooklyn beating, robbery of 17-year-old girl

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn -- Police released surveillance video of four of the teenage attackers believed to have been involved in a beating of a 17-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says the teen was on Fourth Avenue around 7 p.m. when approximately 20 people surrounded her and started punching her in the face. The attackers then fled with her cellphone towards the Fourth Avenue and Pacific train station.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Authorities released surveillance video of four of the attackers, who are described as being between 15 and 17 years old.

The first individual was a male last seen with red hair, wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark jeans. The second culprit is a female last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black and white Jordan sneakers. The third is a female last seen wearing a purple hooded jacket, blue jeans and purple sneakers. The fourth attacker is a female last seen wearing a white tank top, black pants with a stripe going down the leg.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Written by Jaleesa Baulkman.