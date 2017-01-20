ThankYouObamas: The biggest trends on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump is set to be sworn in today and people have a lot to say – both good and bad – online. Here are some of the highlights:

#ThankYouObamas

Americans tweeted out their appreciation for Barack and Michelle Obama.

“#ThankYouObamas for 8 years of integrity and compassion,” one person tweeted.

#WomensMarchOnWashington

Massive protests are planned in Washington, D.C. for Saturday. Women excitedly tweeted about their arrival for the protests.

It's 2017,it is time to do what's right. Time to set an example.Time to change.Time to take Action.The time is Now #WomensMarchOnWashington — Jenn (@JennSmiljanaire) January 20, 2017

Many shared that their planes were packed with women headed for the march.

On the way to D.C. for the #WomensMarchOnWashington! Plane is packed full of women who are going to be marching for the cause! — Victoria Schultz (@Schultz_VS) January 20, 2017

#DearMrPresident

People tweeted out two sets of messages under #DearMrPresident: requests to Trump and goodbye messages to President Barack Obama.

“Live a long and full life,” one user tweeted to Obama. “And always remember that you’ve done a tremendous service to your country.”

#DearMrPresident live a long and full life, and always remember that you've done a tremendous service to your country. — Collin The Gamer (@TheBatzFiend) January 20, 2017

One tweet directed at Trump asked him to stop reacting to insults with tweets.

#DearMrPresident Stop reacting to every insult with a Tweet. Show some restraint, some shred of understanding of what it means to be POTUS. — Gale Martin (@Gale_Martin) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne

Kellyanne Conway, who successfully ran Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, made waves on Twitter in her red, white and blue Inauguration Day outfit.

Kellyanne Conway channeling her inner Paddington Bear I see pic.twitter.com/S3TGYgTtYV — Kaela Jeffers (@hayitzkayjay) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne Conway’s 18th century cosplay is in honor of the incoming government’s approach to science and women’s health pic.twitter.com/mKFnGYYf8e — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) January 20, 2017

Mourning in America

Though an estimated 900,000 people traveled to Washington, D.C. to celebrate Trump’s inauguration, not everyone is happy. Mourning in America trended on Twitter.

“Say goodbye to democracy, freedom of speech, peace, equality,” one user tweeted.

A man shared a cartoon of the Obamas leaving the White House.

It's Mourning in America. America's best eight years of the modern era come to a sad close. #ThankYouObamas #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/qNe3YVx2oq — Stephen (@TheAviator1992) January 20, 2017