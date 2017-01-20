Watch live: PIX11 special report on the inauguration of Donald Trump
#ThankYouObamas: The biggest trends on Inauguration Day

Posted 11:09 AM, January 20, 2017

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump is set to be sworn in today and people have a lot to say – both good and bad – online. Here are some of the highlights:

#ThankYouObamas

Americans tweeted out their appreciation for Barack and Michelle Obama.

“#ThankYouObamas for 8 years of integrity and compassion,” one person tweeted.

#WomensMarchOnWashington

Massive protests are planned in Washington, D.C. for Saturday. Women excitedly tweeted about their arrival for the protests.

Many shared that their planes were packed with women headed for the march.

#DearMrPresident

People tweeted out two sets of messages under #DearMrPresident: requests to Trump and goodbye messages to President Barack Obama.

“Live a long and full life,” one user tweeted to Obama. “And always remember that you’ve done a tremendous service to your country.”

One tweet directed at Trump asked him to stop reacting to insults with tweets.

Kellyanne

Kellyanne Conway, who successfully ran Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, made waves on Twitter in her red, white and blue Inauguration Day outfit.

Mourning in America

Though an estimated 900,000 people traveled to Washington, D.C. to celebrate Trump’s inauguration, not everyone is happy. Mourning in America trended on Twitter.

“Say goodbye to democracy, freedom of speech, peace, equality,” one user tweeted.

A man shared a cartoon of the Obamas leaving the White House.

