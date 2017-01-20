Teen lights sleeping commuter on G train on fire

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A teenager lit a sleeping man on the G train on fire early Friday, police said.

Christopher Jackson allegedly set the 30-year-old man on fire at the Court Square stop in Long Island City around 2:30 a.m., police said. The victim suffered third degree burns to his right arm and hand. He was treated at Cornell Medical Center.

Police arrested Jackson, 18, and charged him with assault, reckless endangerment and arson.

Police have not released a name for the victim. It is not clear if Jackson knew the man.