Several protesters arrested outside Trump Tower in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Several protesters have been arrested outside Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Politicians, clergy and immigration rights advocates were among those taking part in the action Friday, which coincided with the inauguration of Republican President Donald Trump.

Democratic New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams and others sat on Fifth Avenue and were taken away in a police vehicle.

Other protesters chanted loudly but the event remained peaceful.

On Thursday, actors Robert De Niro, Sally Field and Mark Ruffalo joined hundreds of other people outside another Trump building in Manhattan for a pre-inauguration demonstration.