President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump walk along inaugural parade route

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, walked along the inaugural parade route in Washington, D.C., Friday.

The president, first lady and 10-year-old son stepped out of their presidential limousine nicknamed "The Beast" in front of the FBI headquarters. They were greeted with cheers as they waved at the crowd who have gathered along Pennsylvania Avenue.

A group of protesters, however, also booed and chanted, "Not my president, not my president."

The new first couple walked hand in hand before getting back into the car as it approached the new Trump hotel where supporters were also there, holding posters and banners.

In the evening, Trump and the new first lady will attend two inaugural balls, part of the stripped-down inaugural festivities that aides say are meant to stress that the new president is eager to get to work.

The tradition of walking in the parade started in 1977 with Jimmy Carter. He and his wife, Rosalynn, and daughter, Amy, strolled down Pennsylvania Avenue for more than a mile.

Presidents after followed and would also briefly make an appearance outside the presidential limousine. Ronald Reagan's inaugural parade for his second term in 1985 was canceled because of the bad weather.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press, CNN and PIX11 Digital Producer Katherine Lam.