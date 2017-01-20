Did President Trump accidentally quote Bane, the ‘Batman’ villain, in his inaugural speech?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Viewers of President Donald Trump’s inaugural address on Friday noticed an eerie similarity between the new commander in chief’s speech and one given by Batman villain Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises.”

The speeches share a single line in common, but the tone and message are similar: taking the power from a corrupt political class and handing it over to the citizens.

“Today’s ceremony, however has very special meaning. Because today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another. But we are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you… the people,” Trump said. “For too long a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have born the cost. Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs and while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land. That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you.”

In “The Dark Knight Rises,” part of the Batman series released in 2012, supervillain Bane gave this monologue:

“We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you… the people. Gotham is yours. None shall interfere. Do as you please. Start by storming Blackgate, and freeing the oppressed! Step forward those who would serve. For and army will be raised. The powerful will be ripped from their decadent nests, and cast out into the cold world that we know and endure. Courts will be convened. Spoils will be enjoyed. Blood will be shed. The police will survive, as they learn to serve true justice. This great city… it will endure. Gotham will survive!”

It didn’t take long for viewers to link the two speeches:

OH MY GOD TRUMP QUOTED BANE ITS HAPPENING — Joe (@ShoJoe_) January 20, 2017

People are comparing Trump to Bane from Batman but if I remember correctly at least Bane stood up to Wall Street — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) January 20, 2017

Trump is giving the same speech that Bane gives in The Dark Knight Rises before he empties out the jail #Inauguration — Stitchell🇺🇬 (@GarryStitchell) January 20, 2017