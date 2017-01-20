President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump dance to ‘My Way’ at inaugural ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump and Melania Trump took their first dance as President and First Lady of the United States Friday night.

The first couple danced to Frank Sinatra's "My Way" at Liberty Ball, the first of three balls they will be attending on Inauguration Day.

Jazz singer Erin Boheme, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, sang the song.

Trump addressed the crowd before the dance, saying "People that weren't so nice to me were saying that we did a really good job today."

"It's like God was looking down on us," Trump said with Melania at his side wearing an ivory gown.

The Trumps danced as Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Susan, joined in. It soon turned into a family affair with all of Trump's children, aside from 10-year-old Barron, joining in with their significant other to share the special moment on stage.

The First Family headed to the second inaugural ball after when Trump asked if he should "keep the Twitter going." The crowd roared with approval as the president said is constant tweeting was "a way of bypassing dishonest media."

The first couple again danced to "My Way."

The last inaugural ball they attended was the "Salute to Our Armed Services" ball that was held at Washington's National Building Museum. The venue has hosted the event since Grover Cleveland's inauguration day.

Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. In his inaugural address, he vowed to put "America First."

"From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land, from this day forward, it's going to be only 'America first! America first!'" Trump said.