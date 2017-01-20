Police arrest 31-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself to several women, urinated on one

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. —Garden City police arrested a Hempstead man on Thursday who repeatedly exposed himself to several women and urinated on a woman’s leg.

Cameron McDermott, 31, was charged with several counts of public lewdness for the incidents, which began Sept. 25, police said. McDermott allegedly started his spree that night by exposing himself to a 21-year-old woman at Adelphi University and then urinating on her leg.

He allegedly exposed himself to another woman, 20, on Sept. 30. McDermott appeared to be videoing the incident.

Police recovered a cellphone and a MacBook Pro with several pictures and videos of similar incidents when they arrested McDermott.

In other incidents over the last few months, McDermott allegedly approached a 44-year-old woman, a 53-year-old woman, a 36-year-old woman and a 15-year-old woman. McDermott most recently exposed himself to a woman, the 15 year old, on Jan. 5. He was apparently not wearing any pants in several of the incidents.

McDermott has been charged with possessing sexual performance of a child, public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday at first District Court in Hempstead.