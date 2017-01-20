Pepper spray used against Trump protestors accused of setting fires, smashing windows on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON — As numerous past and present first families made their way to the Capitol on Friday for Donald Trump’s inauguration, pepper spray was used against allegedly violent protestors and at least one arrest was made, according to multiple reports.

Using what appeared to be pepper spray, police attempted to quell an unknown number of protestors wearing all black and allegedly smashing restaurant windows, the AP reports.

The spray was used near 13th Street in the downtown area as the group of mostly mask-wearing demonstrators allegedly set small fires in the streets, and a “few” threw eggs at the National Press Club building and revelers, CNN reports.

Teargas, cops in riot foot and protesters breaking windows. pic.twitter.com/WiSo92Qo3L — Patrick Madden (@Patrick_Madden) January 20, 2017

One person was arrested and there were no immediate reports of injuries, Hugh Carew, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department, told CNN, adding that he could not confirm the use of pepper spray.

Posts on social media show the tumultuous scene is ongoing.

Pepper spray was allegedly used multiple times between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. — around the time the inauguration ceremony began, according to Twitter user Patrick Madden, who shared numerous images of police in riot gear.

Some social media users said tear gas had been used. Thus far, officials have not confirmed these claims to be true.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report

Protests stand off with police at 12th and L, moments after tear gas, batons, pepper spray used against protesters pic.twitter.com/94xt3dQnSU — Ahmed Shihab-Eldin (@ASE) January 20, 2017

police appear to be getting ready to arrest the protesters. For maybe 20 minutes, they ran through streets destroying windows. pic.twitter.com/nGRilr6iWb — Patrick Madden (@Patrick_Madden) January 20, 2017

Police finally cornered them off on narrow street. They tried to break the police line, but were repelled by pepper spray, flash bangs. — Patrick Madden (@Patrick_Madden) January 20, 2017

wow, police in DC are using tear gas – are they actually worried we won't be able to produce our own tears at trump's inauguration? — Partario Flynn (@callmepartario) January 20, 2017