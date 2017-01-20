Pepper spray used against Trump protestors accused of setting fires, smashing windows on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON — As numerous past and present first families made their way to the Capitol on Friday for Donald Trump’s inauguration, pepper spray was used against allegedly violent protestors and at least one arrest was made, according to multiple reports.
Using what appeared to be pepper spray, police attempted to quell an unknown number of protestors wearing all black and allegedly smashing restaurant windows, the AP reports.
The spray was used near 13th Street in the downtown area as the group of mostly mask-wearing demonstrators allegedly set small fires in the streets, and a “few” threw eggs at the National Press Club building and revelers, CNN reports.
One person was arrested and there were no immediate reports of injuries, Hugh Carew, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department, told CNN, adding that he could not confirm the use of pepper spray.
Posts on social media show the tumultuous scene is ongoing.
Pepper spray was allegedly used multiple times between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. — around the time the inauguration ceremony began, according to Twitter user Patrick Madden, who shared numerous images of police in riot gear.
Some social media users said tear gas had been used. Thus far, officials have not confirmed these claims to be true.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report