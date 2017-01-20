NYC officer who shot Ramarley Graham: I thought 18-year-old would kill me

NEW YORK — A white police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager to death in the bathroom of his New York City apartment says the last thing he wanted to do was pull the trigger.

Officer Richard Haste recounted the shooting for the first time publicly Friday at his departmental disciplinary trial.

He said he was afraid he was going to be killed because he believed 18-year-old Ramarley Graham had a gun and was reaching for it in 2012.

Haste initially faced a criminal manslaughter charge, but the case was dismissed because of a procedural error. A new grand jury refused to indict.

Police department attorneys say he should be fired.

An administrative judge hearing the case will recommend a punishment to the police commissioner.

In opening statements, New York Police Department lawyer Beth Douglas said Haste failed to follow protocol and used poor judgment by forcing his way into a Bronx apartment and firing on Ramarley Graham. Other officers had reported the 18-year-old had a gun, but no weapon was found.

Defense attorney Stuart London faulted Graham for refusing orders to show his hands. He said his client opened fire only after seeing Graham reach into his waistband.

The defense called Haste a hero for trying to get guns off the street, saying he went after Graham because he suspected him of having a weapon.

Graham’s mother said nearly five years after her son was killed, she felt he was the one on trial because the defense had brought up her son’s prior arrests.

Still, she hopes the department does “the right thing.”

The ultimate decision rests with Commissioner James O’Neill, who will be presented with the findings gathered at trial and a recommendation from the legal teams. Haste’s sentencing could range from suspension to indefinite modified duty, firing or the loss of his pension.