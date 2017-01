Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trash travels on the tracks and slows down our rides.

The MTA is testing two new portable vacuums that travel on a train car and then can be operated from the platforms.

The test runs the next 30 to 45 days.

It's the next phase in a new clean-up plan. Last year, crews were assigned to stations and all tracks were swept.

A new larger vacuum train will arrive this year.