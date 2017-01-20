Mexican drug kingpin “El Chapo” to appear in US courtroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman will stand in a U.S. courtroom, two decades after he was first sought by federal authorities.

The convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel is expected to appear in a Brooklyn federal courthouse Friday.

An indictment charges Guzman with running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings.

Guzman has twice escaped from maximum-security Mexican prisons, most recently in 2015 via a hole in the floor of his cell shower.

The brazen slip was highly embarrassing for the Mexican government. Guzman has fought extradition since his recapture last year.

His lawyer says his Thursday extradition was politically-motivated.

Now in his late 50s, Guzman was first indicted in Southern California in the early 1990s.