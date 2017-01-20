Inauguration Day: Trump to become America’s 45th president

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, and now the real estate mogul and reality television star will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Republicans will be in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

Ebullient Trump supporters have flocked to the nation’s capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

The president-in-waiting will attend church with his family Friday morning, then meet President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for tea at the White House. The Trumps and the Obamas will travel together in the presidential limousine for the short trip to the Capitol for the noon swearing-in ceremony.