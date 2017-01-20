× Free weed to be handed out Trump’s Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON – A pro-weed organization is welcoming the new administration with a blaze.

The DCMJ will be handing out 4,200 joints at Dupont Circle in Washington early Friday, beginning at 8 a.m., according to their Facebook event page. The weed enthusiasts call themselves a “community group fighting for equal rights for DC cannabis users, growers and their families.”

They’ll be parading down to the National Mall and giving out “legally grown cannabis” along the way. Once Donald Trump is four minutes and 20 seconds into his inauguration speech, the coalition says to “light up.”

However, the group cautions that while carrying up to two ounces of weed is legal for those 21 and older, smoking it in public is illegal. Therefore, if someone chooses to consume cannabis, they’re engaging in a non-violent civil disobedience and could get arrested. Smoking weed on a federal land such as the National Mall is also illegal.

Trump has remained num on the issue of marijuana. The organization has previously said if Trump reached out they would call off the event.