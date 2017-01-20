Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday morning.

Trump, a billionaire real estate mogul and reality TV star who has never held elected office, ran as an anti-establishment candidate. His promise to “Make America Great Again” energized voters across the country and Trump won with 304 electoral votes, easily surpassing the 270 needed to win.

With Trump's inauguration, Republicans now control the House, Senate and White House.

"It all begins today," Trump tweeted before his swearing in.

It began to rain in Washington as Trump began speaking.

Trump has several plans for his first days in office, though he's said he plans to count Monday as his first official work day. Throughout the course of his campaign and since his election day win in November, he's promised to begin removing undocumented immigrants, getting rid of gun-free zones and renegotiating NAFTA.

He's also vowed to repeal Obamacare and build a wall along America's border with Mexico.

Friday is reserved for inauguration day festivities. Later in the day, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will attend a joint congressional inaugural committee luncheon, a military review, an inaugural parade and several inaugural balls.

An estimated 900,000 Trump supporters flocked to Washington, D.C. to celebrate the day. The nation's capital is also packed with protesters.