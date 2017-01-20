Demonstrations erupt in NYC protesting Trump’s presidency on Inauguration Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Thousands of people marched in Manhattan, protesting Donald Trump's presidential inauguration and policies.

The protesters held up familiar signs and chanted phrases that have been heard before. The message was clear — Donald Trump may now be the 45th president of the United States, but they were not going to let him go off jubilantly into the night without their stamp of disapproval.

“I think that all of being here, and the growing number will maybe send him a message that he can’t just do what he pleases,” protester Jean claude Ribes said.

“Any sort of non white male identity is under threat from a trump presidency. So part of what we’re out here to do is to show solidarity, beyond just working class, middle class, but also through different identities - gender, sexual orientation, all of them,” Keegan Tatum said.

In front of the New York Stock Exchange, about 1,500 demonstrators came out to protest the new president.

“This is just beginning of a very long battle. And I think everyone out here is in it for the long haul. This is non-negotiable,” protester Joel Remland said.

Crowds also gathered in outside of Trump Tower, Union Square and Foley Square. Several protesters were arrested outside Trump Tower earlier Friday.

The NYPD said the rallies remained peaceful and did not turn violent.

Washington, D.C, however, was a different story. More than 200 people were arrested and charged with rioting, D.C. police chief told the Associated Press. Six officers suffered minor injuries.

Loud chants of "No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA" were heard in downtown Washington. Metropolitan police used pepper spray against demonstrators marching along the streets — a distinct parallel to the inaugural celebration that was happening blocks away.