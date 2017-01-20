× 16-year-old facing murder charges in 2 Long Island slayings

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. — Police say a Long Island teen faces a pair of murder charges in connection with two fatal shootings.

Malique Shelton, 16, was arrested on Wednesday night in the Nassau County hamlet of Roosevelt, police say.

Police say investigators obtained evidence while processing Shelton that linked him to the November 2015 slaying of 33-year-old Gerber Hernandez and the June 2016 killing of 37-year-old Royston Hall.

Police say the Roosevelt teen was also involved in a November 2016 armed robbery, in which two masked males used a handgun to demand money from a delivery man. The assailants made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and food.

The teen also faces charges of robbery, reckless endangerment and unlawful fleeing of a police officer. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.