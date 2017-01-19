Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app

Where is Barron Trump? President-elect’s youngest son missing from inaugural festivities

Posted 6:44 PM, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 07:02PM, January 19, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump began Thursday, one member of the soon-to-be first family was nowhere to be seen.

Barron, 10, the youngest of the Trump children, wasn’t present at the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery or at the “Make America Great Again” welcome concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

The rest of the family, including Trump’s grandchildren, were all at both events.

Many took to Twitter looking for the child, wondering it was school-related — much like when Sasha Obama missed her father’s farewell speech last week.

Related stories