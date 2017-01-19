Where is Barron Trump? President-elect’s youngest son missing from inaugural festivities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump began Thursday, one member of the soon-to-be first family was nowhere to be seen.

Barron, 10, the youngest of the Trump children, wasn’t present at the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery or at the “Make America Great Again” welcome concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

The rest of the family, including Trump’s grandchildren, were all at both events.

Many took to Twitter looking for the child, wondering it was school-related — much like when Sasha Obama missed her father’s farewell speech last week.

