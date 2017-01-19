2 teens caught on video ‘subway surfing’ behind packed No. 4 train arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Two of the three teens who were seen on video holding on to the back of a No. 4 train while it left a Bronx subway stop have been arrested Thursday.

The two teens, 15, were taken into custody and cited for trespassing, NYPD said. It's unclear if police are still looking for the third teen in the video.

MTA has completed its investigation, spokesman Kevin Ortiz said.

The three teens started subway surfing at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse Station on Tuesday around 4 p.m.

Commuter Alexander Campos told PIX11 News he was on the packed No. 4 train when the teens hopped on the back of the cart as it was leaving the subway stop.

"We see a bunch of kids like trying to squeeze into the train and then they realize they can't fit in so instead of waiting for the next train to come they decide to get on the back of the train," Campos said.

He quickly pulled out his phone and began recording.

"I'm like they're stupid," Campos said. "Why are they getting on the back of the train, they could fall off."

The video has been viewer nearly a million times on Facebook.

Subway surfing is a dangerous stunt that has led to several deaths each year. Luis Rivera, a transit activist, said subway surfing has worsen since 2014.

Last December, a man was fatally struck by a southbound F train near the West 4th Street station after falling between cars while subway surfing. Several lines were rerouted as police investigated the death.