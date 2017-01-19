Thousands of red skittles spill onto Wisconsin highway

WISCONSIN —Hundreds of thousands of red Skittles spilled across a Wisconsin highway Tuesday night, the local sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the Skittles fell off the back of a flatbed truck shortly before 9 p.m. The candy was on its way to a farm where it was intended as cattle feed, but rain caused the large box to slip off of the back of the truck.

“It is certainly clear that it may be difficult to “Taste the Rainbow” in it’s entirety with one color that likely fell off the truck,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The Skittles did not make the cut for packaging and sale in stores, according to The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was asked to clear the Skittles off of the road.