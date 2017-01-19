× Suspect sought for allegedly threatening woman with gun

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx – Police are on the hunt for a man they say threatened a woman with a firearm inside a University Heights residence last Thursday.

Lisandro Baez, 24, was involved in a dispute with a woman, 34, inside a home on University Avenue at around 6 p.m. when he allegedly began menacing her with a firearm, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect being sought for this incident. They describe him as being 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)