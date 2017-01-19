× Step into spring with these fashionable looks

The calendar says winter but spring is in the air in our studios Thursday morning. That’s because we’re going to make sure you’re stepping into spring with style. Celebrity fashion stylist Niria Portello gave us her spring fashion forecast!

For more fashion tips, visit her website here.



ANYTHING PINK (Milly)

Turtleneck bodycon dress, GITI, $22, available at http://www.gitionline.com

Moto jacket, Forever21, $38, available at http://www.forever21.com

Peep-toe booties, Forever21, $30, available at http://www.forever21.com

Earrings, Nicole Romano, $75, available at http://www.nicoleromano.com.

Ring, Old Navy, $9, available at Old Navy stores.

The color that rocked the designer runways, from Michael Kors to Gucci was pink. From shades of fuchsia to rose, it’s the hot hue this Spring.

Wear it head-to-toe or in pieces, it’s one that works on all skin tones.

Work this color in a combo, to highlight your assets. Such as, wear the deeper tones of this color, where you want to draw the eye to.

This hue works day to night—great for for the office or after hours.

Vibrant Stripes

Striped tunic, Vince Camuto $99, available at http://www.macys.com

Black dress, Old Navy black $27, available at http://www.oldnavy.com

Suede pumps, Christian Siriano for Payless, $31, available at http://www.payless.com

Collar necklace, Icing, $14, available at http://www.icing.com.

Cuff and rings, Forever21, $18 available at Forever21 stores.

Stripes get bright and bold, this season, so keep the pinstripes away.

Forget the fashion myth, that horizontal stripes for curvier ladies are a no-no.

A combo of stripes in varying sizes and spacing creates a slimming effect an compliments her shape. It’s all about the placement of the stripes.

You want to look for patterns that have the thinner stripes over your curviest areas, for this effect.

Square Shoulders

Shoulder pads blazer, Forever21, $28, available at Forever21 stores.

Floral print shirt, Liz Claiborne, $44, available at JCPenney stores.

Skinny jeans, St. John’s Bay $36, available at JCPenney stores.

Shoes, Nine West, $70, available at Nine West stores.

Earrings, $6, available at http://www.hm.com

Yes, shoulder pads are back! This take on the 80s nostalgia in exaggerated shapes give it a fresh feel.

The key to pulling off this look, is pairing it with body hugging pieces, like skinny jeans or a pencil skirt, to balance the boxy shape.

Moneysaving Tip: if you want to try this trend and aren’t ready to invest in one, buy a pair of shoulder pads from your local craft store and sew them onto a blazer in your closet.

ROBE

Robe, Zara, $129, available at Zara stores.

Top, Express, $40, available at Express stores.

Pants, nicole by Nicole Miller, $50, available at JCPenney stores.

Shoes, Christian Siriano for Payless, $30, available at Payless stores.

We’ve seen the pajama and slip dress trends over the last two seasons. Now the evening look takes robes to mainstream fashion. Yes, robes from the intimate’s section in department stores!

Choose satin and silk styles, verses cotton or flannel. It’ll create a dressier feel, and subs as a sweater duster.

To pull it off, keep the rest of your ensemble simple, drawing the attention to the robe.

It’s a great one for evening or the weekend.