Security forces prepare for Trump’s inauguration; up to 900,000 people expected to attend

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As Donald Trump puts the final touches on his Inauguration Day speech, security forces are continuing a monthslong effort to secure D.C. before nearly one million people descend on the event.

Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president Friday at noon, but preparations have been months in the making.

An estimated 700,000 to 900,000 people are expected to attend the event, according to CNN.

It's not clear how many, if any protestors are accounted for in this estimate. The Women's March takes place Saturday, and organizers have thus far touted 200,000 RSVP's for the anti-inauguration event.

Weather could also play a role in the number of attendees.

Rain is expected to fall on D.C. Inauguration Day, and highs are forecast to reach the high-40s. Clear skies and highs in the mid-50s are predicted the following day.

CNN contributed to this report.