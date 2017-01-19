Report: NYPD mental health training needs better implementation

NEW YORK — A report says the New York Police Department has trained more than 5,000 police officers on how to handle mental health crisis calls but doesn’t have a way to dispatch those officers when the calls come in.

Police handle about 400 mental crisis calls a day and developed a four-day training program in 2015 to help officers handle the calls. City officials praised the training program but said the department must do a better job implementing it.

The report was published Thursday by the Office of the Inspector General for the NYPD. The department is the nation’s largest and has 35,000 officers.

Police officials said they are working to make trained officers more available. Right now, supervisors are given a list of trained officers to direct them to specific calls.