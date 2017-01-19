Remains of missing New Jersey man found in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C — Officials say the remains of a missing New Jersey man have been found in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Greensboro police spokesman Susan C. Danielsen said in a news release Wednesday that the body of 24-year-old Bangaly Fofana, of East Orange, New Jersey, was discovered Monday behind a vacant building.

Danielsen says the state Medical Examiners’ Office also determined the manner of death was homicide. Police say they are not releasing the cause of death at this time.

Greensboro police say family members reported Fofana missing on Dec. 3. Detectives believe he may have been traveling from Newark, New Jersey, to Greensboro for a possible business venture.