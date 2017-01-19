Queens mom pleads guilty to killing her 2-year-old daughter

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A 31-year-old mom from Queens pleaded guilty in the fatal beating death of her young daughter, the Queens District Attorney said Thursday.

Ashley Diaz beat her 2-year-old daughter to death in their Far Rockaway home in 2014. The young girl died covered in bruises, abrasions and lacerations.

“The defendant admitted to doing the unthinkable – killing her own child,” Queens DA Richard Brown said. “In the short two years of the victim’s life, she suffered greatly.”

Kevasia Edwards and her four brothers had been placed in foster care, but they had been returned to their mother when social workers told a judge that Diaz’s parenting skills had improved.

Diaz asked a neighbor, Latoya Murphy, to watch Kevasia on Feb. 3, 2014 so she could go get groceries. Later that night, after Diaz had picked her daughter up, Diaz called Murphy and told her Kevasia wasn’t breathing.

Murphy rushed over and started administering CPR, according to court documents. Kevasia’s face was red and bruised. Murphy’s sister called an ambulance after she learned Diaz had not done so. Kevasia died at St. Murphy’s hospital at 12:02 a.m. on Feb. 4.

Two of the toddler’s ribs were fractured when she died and there was scarring on her right foot consistent with a prior burn.

Diaz pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. She is expected to be sentenced to 17 years in prison followed by five years of post release supervision on Feb. 1.