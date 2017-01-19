Pre-inauguration rally in Columbus Circle to draw thousands, celebrities

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio and scores of local politicians and celebrities are gearing up to rally New Yorkers to stand up to President-elect Donald Trump on the eve of his inauguration.

Thousands are expected to meet in front of Trump International Hotel and Tower near Columbus Circle around 6 p.m.

Organizations including MoveOn.org, Families USA, Planned Parenthood of New York City will stand in solidarity to make it clear to President-elect Trump what is on the line for New Yorkers if suggested policies are implemented.

“Thousands of New Yorkers are coming together to stand up for one another, as we will do every day, to protect the values we hold dear – to fight for health care, criminal justice, immigrant rights, and action on climate change,” said actor Mark Ruffalo. “We are sending a message to Washington that we will fight at every step discrimination and harmful policies, today, tomorrow, and every day.”

Ruffalo is just one of several celebrities attending the event. Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Rosie Perez, Julianne Moore, Michael Moore, Cynthia Nixon and Marissa Tomei will also be there.

The rally is just half a mile from Trump’s home.