Obama writes goodbye letter to the American people

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Barack Obama thanked the American people Thursday in a goodbye letter penned in the White House.

“I wanted to say one final thank you for the honor of serving as your 44th,” President Obama wrote. “Because all that I’ve learned in my time in office, I’ve learned from you. You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.”

President Obama recalled high points – like the legalization of same-sex marriage – and low points – like the massacre in a Charleston Church – during his presidency.

He urged the American people, regardless of party, to throw themselves into the “joyous work of citizenship.”

“And when the arc of progress seems slow, remember: America is not the project of any one person,” President Obama wrote. “The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We the People.’ ‘We shall overcome.'”

President Obama also wrote a parting letter to President-elect Donald Trump. That letter is part of a long-standing presidential transition for the sitting president to impart wisdom to their successor.

The full text of President Obama’s letter is available on the White House website.