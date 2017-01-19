Mentors needed for children of New Yorkers who are incarcerated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — January is national mentoring month and there is a real need right now for mentors for children of incarcerated parents.

Legasi Fox, 12, of Brooklyn, loves basketball.

He has the moves on the court and the confidence, but he says off the court he needs guidance. His father is in jail.

"It's hard for me to concentrate sometimes. It would be nice to have someone in my corner," Fox said.

He has had trouble at school in the past, traumatized by his father's arrest. He has a loving and supportive mom but there is a definite hole, he says, left in his heart after losing his dad's presence.

He found support at Children of Promise NYC, a nonprofit organization that embraces and empowers children like Legasi and matches them with mentors.

"We all want an example we can follow and our children need that example. This year we have 56 matches and we are trying to add 75 more," said Sherrilee Moore, mentor program coordinator of Children of Promise NYC.

Right now, Children of Promise is looking for 75 good men and women to volunteer. Mentors have to be at least 18 years old.

After screening, background checks, and four hours of training, the commitment is for at least a year. There is a minimum to volunteer of at least four hours a month. The key is creating a long-lasting connection.

If you would like to volunteer, click here. If you would like to donate for their field trips, click here.

