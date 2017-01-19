Man stabs woman and teen in Queens before shooting himself

LAURELTON, Queens — A man in Queens stabbed a woman and teenage boy late Wednesday night before shooting himself in the face, police said.

The 46-year-old man repeatedly stabbed a 37-year-old woman in the face shortly before midnight, an NYPD spokeswoman said. He also stabbed a 17-year-old boy once in the shoulder inside the same 227th Street home.

The man shot himself in the head after he stabbed the woman and teenager, police officials said. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

His victims were also taken to Jamaica Hospital, police said. They are both in stable condition.

A 4-year-old boy was also in the house at the time of the incident, but he was unharmed, police said.

No information is currently available on the relationship of the culprit to the victims, police said. Officials have not released the names of the culprit or the victims.