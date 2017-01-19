Man accused of stealing bucket of gold flakes worth $1.6M caught in Ecuador

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN – A man accused of stealing an 86-pound bucket of gold flakes worth nearly $1.6 million off an armored truck in Manhattan last September has been captured, authorities confirmed.

The thief, whose name has not been released, swiped the 5-gallon metal bucket off the back of the vehicle on Sept. 29 when a guard briefly went to the truck's cab to reportedly retrieve his cellphone.

The incident occurred in broad daylight on West 48th Street in New York City's Midtown section. Police say the suspect likely didn't know what the bucket contained.

Police say the thief lugged the gold flakes up the street, taking an hour to complete what would normally be considered a 10-minute walk. He then hopped into a white van and fled.