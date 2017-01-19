J.P. Morgan Chase bank accused of charging minorities more for home loans
Chase has agreed to pay $55 million for discriminatory lending practices — directly impacting millions in the country.
Attorney Chris Cabanilla, who specialized in mortgage foreclosures, along with one of his clients, Luis Alvarez, who was the target of these discriminatory lending practices, share their story.
Checklist For Homeowners who feel they may have been discriminated against:
- Loan must have been taken out between 2006-2009
- Gather/Review Loan documents
- Highlight Interest Rate
- Speak To An Attorney
Response from JP Morgan Chase Bank to the charges:
We’ve agreed to settle these legacy allegations that relate to pricing set by independent brokers. We deny any wrongdoing and remain committed to providing equal access to credit. — JPMorgan spokeswoman Elizabeth Seymour