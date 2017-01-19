× J.P. Morgan Chase bank accused of charging minorities more for home loans

Chase has agreed to pay $55 million for discriminatory lending practices — directly impacting millions in the country.

Attorney Chris Cabanilla, who specialized in mortgage foreclosures, along with one of his clients, Luis Alvarez, who was the target of these discriminatory lending practices, share their story.

Checklist For Homeowners who feel they may have been discriminated against:

Loan must have been taken out between 2006-2009

Gather/Review Loan documents

Highlight Interest Rate

Speak To An Attorney

Response from JP Morgan Chase Bank to the charges: