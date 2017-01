Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everything is big in New York City.

Except most apartments.

Anthony Triolo has lived on the Upper West Side off Columbus Avenue for 6 years. He found a tiny apartment on Craigslist.

It's 150 square feet.

The first micro-residential complex was built in the city in 2015. Those units are around 300 feet. Most new NYC apartments have to be at least 400 square feet.