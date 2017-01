Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — In this segment of I Am Brooklyn, we visit a 120-year-old ice cream parlor that's been scooping homemade treats since the beginning.

Anopoli Ice Cream Parlor and Family Restaurant has changed owners throughout its history but nearly everything inside has stayed the same.

Joe Mauceri met with one of the owners to talk about what makes the shop so special.