‘Golden Girls’-themed cafe in Washington Heights almost ready, but no open date yet

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — The “Golden Girls”-themed cafe is nearing completion, but there’s still no set date on when it will finally open its doors to the public.

The Rue La Rue Cafe, which was initially slated to open last summer, is still in the process of decorating the interior. Owner Michael J. LaRue told PIX11 News in an email they “are really busy getting ready to unlock the doors,” but there is “no date yet” on when it will open.

Fans of the “Golden Girls” series anxiously waiting for the grand opening have been getting updates on the cafe’s Facebook page. The posts have been showing tidbits of the decor and food, including a “Betty White” cake and portraits of “Golden Girls” star Rue McClanahan that will be hanging on the wall.

LaRue is a Washington Heights resident and a longtime friend McClanahan, who died in 2010. He is opening the cafe in her honor.

The last update showed a before-and-after photo of a wall decorated with memorabilia LaRue inherited of McClanahan.

The cafe will be located at 4396 Broadway in the Sofia Storage Building, appropriate given that one of the most popular characters on the show — Sophia Petrillo, played by the late Estelle Getty — shares that name.

Though it’s not open yet, dozens of reviews have already been written. Some lucky fans who passed by the cafe wrote on Facebook that they were given a sneak peek.

“The effort and love that Michael has put into this place makes it feel like you are in your second home. He has a story for every single detail and you really get to understand who Rue was and how much she loved her art,” a woman wrote on the Facebook page after she got a tour.

“Attention has been paid to every detail. I will definitely be back when it is open. I can’t wait to have a piece of cheesecake while watching Golden Girls episodes. Great job Mike. Thank you for the wonderful tour,” another fan wrote after her visit last November.

The cafe is expected to be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. An outdoor component is planned for later this year.