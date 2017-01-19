Elevated lead levels found in Englewood hospital’s water

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — Englewood Hospital and Medical Center switched to bottled water after it discovered high levels of lead in its water supply.

Lead levels higher than 15 parts per billion are considered unsafe according to EPA guidelines; Department of Environmental Protection testing found lead levels as high as 1,206 parts per billion in one area of the hospital.

Englewood Hospital maintains its own well system, but was forced to briefly switch its water source to the city water system in September 2015. The switch triggered a mandatory DEP sampling of the water.

The hospital is currently using bottled water, outside supplies of tanked water, and externally sourced ice for all patient and employee consumption. Faucets in areas of the hospital with elevated lead levels have been shut off.

Englewood Hospital is offering free lead testing to patients, workers and visitors who were at the hospital anytime since September 2015. Hospital officials have encouraged all children and anyone who was or is pregnant and visited the hospital in the relevant time period to get tested.

Officials are currently working to identify the source of the lead.