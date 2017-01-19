Drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman extradited to the US, en route to New York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's government says it has extradited drug lord Joaquin Archivaldo "El Chapo" Guzman Loera to the United States, where he is wanted on drug trafficking and other charges.

The Foreign Relations Department has announced on Twitter that Guzman was being sent to the U.S. on Thursday, the day before Donald Trump is to be inaugurated as U.S. president.

According to a government official, the convicted Sinaloa cartel boss in en route to New York.

The Justice Department extends its gratitude to the Government of Mexico for their extensive cooperation and assistance in securing the extradition of Guzman Loera to the United States.

Guzman Loera is charged in six separate indictments throughout the United States.

He has been held most recently in a prison near the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez.

He was recaptured a year ago after making a second brazen jailbreak and had fought extradition since then.

Guzman and other cartel leaders were indicted in 2009 in US District Court in Brooklyn, New York, on charges of conspiring to import more than 264,000 pounds of cocaine into the United States between 1990 and 2005. The alleged traffickers are accused of sharing drug transportation routes and obtaining their drugs from various Colombian drug organizations.

Guzman also faces charges in Arizona, California, Texas, Illinois, New York, Florida and New Hampshire.