Brooklyn bar plans for 15 hours of adorable animals instead of showing Trump’s inauguration

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — Brooklynites now have an adorable alternative to watching the presidential inauguration.

Hinterlands Bar in Kensington has pledged to show cute animals on both of their televisions all day and night on Jan. 20.

“It’s going to happen but we don’t have to watch it,” according to the bar’s Facebook page.

The adorable animal-fest kicks off at 1 p.m. on Friday and ends 4 a.m. on Saturday.

President-elect Donald Trump has said that “Inauguration Day is turning out to be even bigger than expected.” An estimated 700,000-900,000 people are expected to attend the inauguration.

Trump is heading into the White House with historically low approval ratings.

Several thousand people are to protest his inauguration outside Trump Hotel on Thursday night. It’s been the site of several demonstrations since Trump was elected President.

Other protests will be held in other cities nationwide Thursday and throughout the weekend. Many groups are also planning to attend the Women’s March in both Washington, D.C. and in other cities on Saturday.