Box of Jamaican beef patties found stuffed with cocaine at JFK Airport

JAMAICA, Queens – Where’s the beef? Swapped with cocaine.

A traveler was busted with some $70,000 worth of the drug hidden inside a box of Jamaica beef patties, wrapped in patty-sized packages covered in duct tape, according to the U.S. Customers and Border Protection.

Chantal Alecia Bedward arrived at JFK Airport from Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday.

During Bedward’s customs exam, officers found a box of Tastee brand Jamaican beef patties but on closer look, there wasn’t any meat in those patties. Instead, the box was filled with 12 patty-sized packages filled with white powder.

Those packages tested positive for cocaine – about 4 pounds of it, officials said.

Bedward faces federal narcotics smuggling charges, including the importation of a controlled substance.