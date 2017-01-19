Avalanche buries hotel in central Italy, reports of dead

A mountain view from the main road to Monterale, after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region, on January 19, 2017.
Several people have died after a ski hotel was buried by an avalanche in earthquake-hit central Italy, local media reported quoting rescue services. "There are many dead," Antonio Crocetta, the head of a group of Alpine police that was trying to reach the cut-off hotel, was quoted as saying. / AFP / ANDREAS SOLARO (Photo credit should read ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)
MILAN— An Italian official says a hotel in an earthquake-hit zone of central Italy has been buried by an avalanche, with reports of dead.
Italian media say that the avalanche covered the three-story hotel in the central region of Abruzzo on Wednesday evening. The news agency ANSA quoted a rescuer as saying that there were fatalities, but details weren’t immediately available.
The president of the Pescara provincial wrote on Facebook on Thursday that there were 20 guests at the hotel when it was covered by the avalanche, about 45 kilometers (30 miles) from the coastal city of Pescara.