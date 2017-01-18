Woman, 64, with Alzheimer’s goes missing on the Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The search for a woman with dementia who vanished in Manhattan entered its fourth day Wednesday.

Debreh Gilbert, 64, was last seen shortly before 5 p.m. on Jan. 14 near Broadway and West 110th Street on the Upper West Side, police said.

She was wearing a black Harley Davidson jacket, a dark red hat, blue jeans and black suede boots.

Gilbert, who has Alzheimer’s, disappeared about 10 blocks from her house but may need help getting home, according to an alert from CaringKind, a group in New York City that cares for patients with Alzheimer and dementia.

She’s described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 130 pounds with green eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information about Gilbert’s whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS, the MedicAlert NYC Wanderer’s Safety Program at 1-800-572-1122 or 1-800-625-3780, or Det. Michael McDonough at 1-212-694-7782.