‘Will & Grace’ to return with 10 new episodes, NBC announces

NEW YORK — It’s official: The Comedy show “Will & Grace” will be returning for a 10-episode revival, NBC confirmed Wednesday.

The limited series will feature the four main cast members — Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally.

The show first aired in 1998 and ended in 2006. It was one of the first broadcast programs to feature main, recurring characters that were gay.

A series revival has been in the talks since September when a surprise 10-minute video on the presidential election. The video was to encourage everyone to vote.