× Two armed men wearing ski masks barge into Long Island home, take off with valuables

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. – Police are looking for two men behind a home invasion on Long Island Monday evening.

A 41-year-old woman answered her door at around 6:45 p.m. and was confronted by two men with guns who forced their way into her home on Henrietta Street, police said.

The armed men gathered the rest of the residents, including two 12-year-old girls and a 3-month-old baby, into the living room and began ransacking the house. They then forced the victims into a bathroom and left the residence, making off with their cell phones and a limited amount of assorted jewelry, according to police.

Authorities describe describe the first robber as being around 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a heavy black jacket, blue jeans, white and black Nike sneakers and sunglasses.

The second culprit was described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing around 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown sleeveless jacket, a brown shirt, blue jeans, dark brown boots. Both men were wearing ski masks, they said.

Detectives, who are unsure at this time if the home was targeted, request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Written by Jaleesa Baulkman.