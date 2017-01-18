Social media helps police nab suspect in Irving Plaza shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – Taxstone has Instagram and podcast fame.

"Social media has been a treasure trove for law enforcement and investigators," said Manny Gomez, a former FBI agent.

Police discovered Taxstone's own social media posts again him and it helped build the case that brought the 31-year-old into custody – eight months after the Irving Plaza shooting where Ronald McPhatter was killed and Rapper Troy Ave was wounded.

Taxstone apparently threatened to shoot Troy Ave on his podcast before the chaos at Irving Plaza chaos. Those words were specifically quoted in the criminal complaint against Taxstone.

"People are so in tune with social media that they must feel they must put every piece of their lives into their Facebook, their Instagram etc. and they do so even to their detriment when it comes to criminal prosecution," Gomez said.

The complaint also says Taxstone whose real name is Daryl Campbell's DNA was found on the weapon used in the shooting. Detectives told the court there's video of Taxstone walking in to the greenroom before the shooting and leaving immediately afterwards.

Kenneth Montgomery, Taxstone's lawyer, says they're focused on his name.

"Not what's on the internet," Montgomery said. "What people want to post or blog."

Gomez says "it's great evidence" when it comes to public statements made in music, on TV, or even online.

Brooklyn-born Bobby Shmurda is currently serving a 7-year prison sentence. Investigators said his lyrics were almost a real life document of his crimes.

And Teresa Guidice, the table-flipping Real Housewife of New Jersey went to prison in a high-profile fraud case. Prosecutors reputedly watched clips of the reality show to find potential evidence.