Protesters brave rainy weather to protest Trump’s Cabinet picks outside Goldman Sachs

MANHATTAN – Dozens of demonstrators setup in front of investment banking firm Goldman Sachs's on Tuesday to protest President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet choices.

The protestors were voicing their opposition of Trump's selection of several former Goldman Sachs employees and advisors to his administration and they plan to camp outside their 200 West St. office until Friday's inauguration.

"We're taking a stand, we're getting our message out," said Alec Fleisher, a protester. "I get to say how evil people like the king of foreclosure Steve Mnunchin are."

But Trump has yet to be sworn in or any of the members of his cabinet. To one protester, it doesn't matter about giving them a chance.

"Well if I look through the [incoming] administration's history and past, I don't think I can give a person like Jeff Sessions a pass," said Nelini Stamp. "I can't deny Steve Mnuchin and the things he did while he was Goldman and in charge of a bank during the housing crisis."

Trump has already brushed off criticism of his cabinet and his administration choices so far. He insists they have a mind of their own.