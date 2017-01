PROSPECT PARK SOUTH, Brooklyn — A person was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Brooklyn.

Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m., near Caton Avenue and Pauls Place in the Prospect Park South section of the borough.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later located the tractor-trailer in Mill Basin.

It was not immediately clear if any charges have been filed.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.