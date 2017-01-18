NY state Senate votes to stop NYC’s plastic bag fee

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York state Senate has passed legislation intended to prevent New York City from implementing a fee on plastic bags.

Starting next month retail stores in New York City will impose a fee of five cents or more on all single-use plastic shopping bags. Retailers will keep the revenue from the fee.

Critics of the fee say it will place an unfair burden on low-income residents. Sen. Simcha Felder, a Brooklyn Democrat, says residents shouldn’t be nickeled and dimed by the city.

Defenders of the bag fee say it’s a common-sense way of reducing litter, and note that anyone using food stamps to make a purchase won’t have to pay the fee.

Tuesday’s 42-18 vote in the Senate moves the legislation to the Assembly.