More body parts found at Bronx waste station one day after workers discover female torso, leg, police say

HUNTS POINT, The Bronx – Police say they've recovered more body parts at a garbage transfer station in the Bronx one day after workers found a female torso and a leg.

Two arms without hands were discovered at the Metropolitan Transfers Station in Hunt Points, police said Wednesday.

Detectives, crime scene technicians and the medical examiner are all trying to figure out how a woman's torso and leg ended up in the trash at a garbage transfer station Tuesday. They're also now combing through mountains of trash in search of the rest of her remains. It's part of a case that started in the early morning on Tuesday.

"Around 4:10, 4:20," said Shalik Wright, a worker at the transfer station at 287 Halleck Street. "That's when we noticed something."

He and a co-worker were manning a machine that helps to load trash brought in on private hauling trucks onto tractor trailers, which transport the garbage to landfills or incinerators.

"We stopped the machine," Wright said. "We went to go look, and that's when we discovered there was a body."

Specifically, they saw a woman's torso and one of her legs. One of the tractor trailer drivers, Elias Rodriguez, also saw the remains. "It's shocking that it did happen here," he told PIX11 News.

He also pointed out that the crime scene stretches 20 miles to a site in North Jersey.

"Two of the containers that I delivered earlier are in Kearny," he said, "because there is a chance some other remains ended up in those containers."

The victim's identity or age has not yet been revealed. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

PIX11's Anthony DiLorenzo contributed to this report.