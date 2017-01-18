Man rubs himself while staring at woman on R train: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a man accused of performing a lewd act on the subway in Brooklyn.

The victim, 31, was aboard a southbound R train leaving DeKalb Avenue around 4 a.m., on Jan. 7.

According to the victim, the suspect sat across from her and began rubbing his groin while staring at her. He then got off the train at the Pacific Street station.

Police have released a photo of the suspect taken by the victim on the train. He is described as being approximately 45 years old, 5-foot-9 and weighing 195 pounds.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.